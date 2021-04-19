The COB, CEO & Pres of New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, CEO & Pres of New Residential Inv (NRZ – Research Report), Michael Nierenberg, bought shares of NRZ for $1.01M.

This recent transaction increases Michael Nierenberg’s holding in the company by 9.13% to a total of $12.54 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $4.54. NRZ’s market cap is $4.35 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.00. Currently, New Residential Inv has an average volume of 13.64M.

Nine different firms, including Argus Research and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, reflecting a -12.3% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.