The COB, CEO & Pres of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNBKA) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, CEO & Pres of Century Bancorp (CNBKA – Research Report), Barry R. Sloane, bought shares of CNBKA for $496.

In addition to Barry R. Sloane, 5 other CNBKA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Century Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.51 million and quarterly net profit of $9.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.87 million and had a net profit of $9.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.49 and a one-year low of $51.40. CNBKA’s market cap is $422 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.90.

The insider sentiment on Century Bancorp has been positive according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barry R. Sloane’s trades have generated a 20.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits. The company was founded by Marshall M. Sloane in 1972 and is headquartered in Medford, MA.