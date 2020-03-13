The COB, CEO & Pres of American Assets (NYSE: AAT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, CEO & Pres of American Assets (AAT – Research Report), Ernest Rady, bought shares of AAT for $627K.

Over the last month, Ernest Rady has reported another 3 Buy trades on AAT for a total of $3.58M.

Based on American Assets’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $96.64 million and quarterly net profit of $12.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.21 million and had a net profit of $6.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.26 and a one-year low of $29.96. Currently, American Assets has an average volume of 338.95K.

Starting in May 2019, AAT received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on American Assets has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ernest Rady's trades have generated a 8.7% average return based on past transactions.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily and Mixed-Use. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space.