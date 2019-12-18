The COB & CEO of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: SSNC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB & CEO of SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC – Research Report), William C. Stone, bought shares of SSNC for $1.85M.

Following William C. Stone’s last SSNC Buy transaction on August 05, 2016, the stock climbed by 28.4%. In addition to William C. Stone, one other SSNC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $992 million and had a net profit of $57 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.73 and a one-year low of $40.96. Currently, SS&C Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 875.03K.

Six different firms, including D.A. Davidson and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15M worth of SSNC shares and purchased $1.85M worth of SSNC shares. The insider sentiment on SS&C Technologies Holdings has been neutral according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its portfolio of products provides functions including trading and modeling, middle-office functions such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing. It also caters to the institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets. The firm’s services include managed, professional, technology & operations outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in February 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.