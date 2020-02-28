The COB & CEO of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB & CEO of Liquidity Services (LQDT – Research Report), William Angrick, bought shares of LQDT for $257.1K.

This is Angrick’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. In addition to William Angrick, 2 other LQDT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Liquidity Services has an average volume of 81.52K. The company has a one-year high of $8.34 and a one-year low of $3.90.

Starting in May 2019, LQDT received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Liquidity Services has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; Machinio; and Corporate and Other.