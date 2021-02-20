The Co-President of Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) is Selling Shares

On February 18, the Co-President of Stifel Financial (SF – Research Report), James Zemlyak, sold shares of SF for $6.02M.

Following James Zemlyak’s last SF Sell transaction on December 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 18.8%. In addition to James Zemlyak, one other SF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Stifel Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and quarterly net profit of $188 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $933 million and had a net profit of $131 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.18 and a one-year low of $20.75. Currently, Stifel Financial has an average volume of 659.66K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $56.50, reflecting a 2.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Stifel Financial has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment involves in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.