The Co-Founder of Electrameccanica Vehicles is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Co-Founder of Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO – Research Report), Jerry Kroll, exercised options to sell 62,500 SOLO shares for a total transaction value of $436.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Electrameccanica Vehicles’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $327.3K and GAAP net loss of -$14,891,853. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200.1K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.60 and a one-year low of $0.89.

The insider sentiment on Electrameccanica Vehicles has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in developing and manufacturing single occupancy electric vehicles. It operates through two segments: Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles develops and manufactures segment high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.