The Co-Founder, Chief Cultivation Officer & Director of Charlotte’s Web Holdings (Other OTC: CWBHF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Co-Founder, Chief Cultivation Officer & Director of Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF – Research Report), Jared Stanley, sold shares of CWBHF for $131.7K.

Based on Charlotte’s Web Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $26.93 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,718,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.38 and a one-year low of $2.10. CWBHF’s market cap is $652 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.30.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. Its products is comprised of tinctures, capsules, topical products, powdered supplements, single-use, beverage, and sport and professional products. The company was founded by Joel Stanley and Jared Stanley in 2013 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.