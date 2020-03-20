The Co-Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman of of Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Co-Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman of of Solar Capital (SLRC – Research Report), Michael S. Gross, bought shares of SLRC for $177.8K.

This recent transaction increases Michael S. Gross’ holding in the company by 11.19% to a total of $28.36 million. In addition to Michael S. Gross, one other SLRC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $21.72 and a one-year low of $7.42. SLRC’s market cap is $458.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.37. Currently, Solar Capital has an average volume of 239.90K.

The insider sentiment on Solar Capital has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-ened, externally managerd, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in in privately held U.S. middle-market companies. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.