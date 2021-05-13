The Co-Chief Executive Officer of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Revolve Group (RVLV – Research Report), Michael Mente, sold shares of RVLV for $10.19M.

In addition to Michael Mente, one other RVLV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Revolve Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $179 million and quarterly net profit of $22.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $146 million and had a net profit of $4.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.92 and a one-year low of $12.90. RVLV’s market cap is $3.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 48.20.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.14, reflecting a -23.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy RVLV with a $61.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Revolve Group has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.