The Co-Chairman of Restaurant Brands International is Exercising Options

On May 7 it was reported that the Co-Chairman of Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report), Daniel S Schwartz, exercised options to sell 600,153 QSR shares for a total transaction value of $41.26M.

Following Daniel S Schwartz’s last QSR Sell transaction on May 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.3%. This recent transaction decreases Daniel S Schwartz’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $96.26 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and quarterly net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $144 million. The company has a one-year high of $71.12 and a one-year low of $48.09. Currently, Restaurant Brands International has an average volume of 963.66K.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00, reflecting a -8.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Restaurant Brands International has been negative according to 136 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.