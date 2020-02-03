The Co- CEO of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Co- CEO of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD – Research Report), Aj Teague, bought shares of EPD for $509.9K.

Following Aj Teague’s last EPD Buy transaction on December 31, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.7%. This recent transaction increases Aj Teague’s holding in the company by 1.09% to a total of $47.71 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.87 and a one-year low of $25.04. EPD’s market cap is $55.58B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.22.

Starting in April 2019, EPD received 18 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Enterprise Products Partners has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aj Teague’s trades have generated a 18.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services; and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.