The Co-CEO & Co-President of American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Co-CEO & Co-President of American Financial Group (AFG – Research Report), Craig Lindner, bought shares of AFG for $2.2M.

Following Craig Lindner’s last AFG Buy transaction on September 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.2%. This is Lindner’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on American Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion and quarterly net profit of $211 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.63 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $29 million. The company has a one-year high of $113.38 and a one-year low of $92.35. Currently, American Financial Group has an average volume of 359.74K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.61M worth of AFG shares and purchased $2.2M worth of AFG shares. The insider sentiment on American Financial Group has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.