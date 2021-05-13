The Co-CEO & Co-President of American Financial Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Co-CEO & Co-President of American Financial Group (AFG – Research Report), Carl H. III Lindner, exercised options to sell 86,760 AFG shares at $49.27 a share, for a total transaction value of $11.21M.

Following Carl H. III Lindner’s last AFG Sell transaction on November 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 23.3%. In addition to Carl H. III Lindner, one other AFG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and quarterly net profit of $419 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $301 million. The company has a one-year high of $130.57 and a one-year low of $51.55. Currently, American Financial Group has an average volume of 365.64K.

The insider sentiment on American Financial Group has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.