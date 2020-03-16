The Co-CEO and CFO of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Co-CEO and CFO of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD – Research Report), Randall Fowler, bought shares of EPD for $59.02K.

In addition to Randall Fowler, 12 other EPD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $30.87 and a one-year low of $13.00. EPD’s market cap is $34.83B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.57.

Six different firms, including Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Enterprise Products Partners has been positive according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.