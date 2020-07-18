The CMO of Wayfair (NYSE: W) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CMO of Wayfair (W – Research Report), Steve Oblak, sold shares of W for $290.3K.

Following Steve Oblak’s last W Sell transaction on June 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.0%.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion and GAAP net loss of -$285,865,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.94 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $200 million. The company has a one-year high of $230.92 and a one-year low of $21.70.

Based on 25 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $184.41, reflecting a 20.5% upside. W is a controversial stock, with 9 analysts recommending Buy, while 6 recommends selling the stock. Six different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Wayfair has been negative according to 107 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.