The CMO of Medicinova is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CMO of Medicinova (MNOV – Research Report), Kazuko Matsuda, exercised options to buy 28,446 MNOV shares at $2.54 a share, for a total transaction value of $72.25K.

This recent transaction increases Kazuko Matsuda’s holding in the company by 25.46% to a total of $853.8K. In addition to Kazuko Matsuda, one other MNOV executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.37 and a one-year low of $2.79. Currently, Medicinova has an average volume of 936.89K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical need. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers. The company was founded by Yuichi Iwaki on September 26, 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.