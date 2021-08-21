The CMO of Invitae is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CMO of Invitae (NVTA – Research Report), Robert Nussbaum, exercised options to buy 1,666 NVTA shares at $1.26 a share, for a total transaction value of $2,099.

Following this transaction Robert Nussbaum’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $42.7K. This is Nussbaum’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Invitae’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $116 million and quarterly net profit of $134 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $166 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.59 and a one-year low of $24.16. NVTA’s market cap is $5.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.10.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.60, reflecting a -37.3% downside. Three different firms, including Leerink Partners and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.41M worth of NVTA shares and purchased $2,099 worth of NVTA shares. The insider sentiment on Invitae has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.