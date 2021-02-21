The CMO of Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) is Selling Shares

On February 19, the CMO of Generac Holdings (GNRC – Research Report), Russell Minick, sold shares of GNRC for $2.25M.

Following Russell Minick’s last GNRC Sell transaction on May 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 264.0%.

Based on Generac Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $761 million and quarterly net profit of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $591 million and had a net profit of $69.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $363.72 and a one-year low of $75.50. Currently, Generac Holdings has an average volume of 899.48K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $333.92, reflecting a 6.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Generac Holdings has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.