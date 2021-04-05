The CMO of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CMO of Five Below (FIVE – Research Report), Michael Romanko, sold shares of FIVE for $473.3K.

Following Michael Romanko’s last FIVE Sell transaction on March 30, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.1%. In addition to Michael Romanko, one other FIVE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Five Below’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $859 million and quarterly net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $687 million and had a net profit of $110 million. The company has a one-year high of $205.28 and a one-year low of $59.30. Currently, Five Below has an average volume of 508.23K.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $219.84, reflecting a -10.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Five Below has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.