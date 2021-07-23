The CMO of Cleveland Biolabs (NASDAQ: CBLI) is Buying Shares

Today, the CMO of Cleveland Biolabs (CBLI – Research Report), Langdon Miller, bought shares of CBLI for $30K.

This recent transaction increases Langdon Miller’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $47.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $10.97 and a one-year low of $1.62. Currently, Cleveland Biolabs has an average volume of 57.72K. CBLI’s market cap is $73.48 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -25.50.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of drugs. It focuses on oncology and acute radiation syndrome. It offers Entolimod, Mobilan, CBL0137, and SA-702. The company was founded by Andrei V. Gudkov and Yakov Kogan on June 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.