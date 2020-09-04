The CMO of CarPartscom (NASDAQ: PRTS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CMO of CarPartscom (PRTS – Research Report), Houman Akhavan, bought shares of PRTS for $10.07K.

Following Houman Akhavan’s last PRTS Buy transaction on May 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.2%. In addition to Houman Akhavan, 7 other PRTS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CarPartscom’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $87.82 million and GAAP net loss of -$978,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.46 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.44 and a one-year low of $1.04. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.38.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.75, reflecting a -40.7% downside. Starting in October 2019, PRTS received 17 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Barrington and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $26M worth of PRTS shares and purchased $522.7K worth of PRTS shares. The insider sentiment on CarPartscom has been neutral according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.