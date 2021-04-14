The CMO of CarPartscom is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CMO of CarPartscom (PRTS – Research Report), Houman Akhavan, exercised options to buy 7,292 PRTS shares at $1.08 a share, for a total transaction value of $7,875.

This recent transaction increases Houman Akhavan’s holding in the company by 2.19% to a total of $5.44 million. Following Houman Akhavan’s last PRTS Buy transaction on March 16, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CarPartscom’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,488,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.26 and a one-year low of $1.75. PRTS’s market cap is $769 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -326.00.

Starting in May 2020, PRTS received 23 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.33, reflecting a -31.3% downside. Three different firms, including Craig-Hallum and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.01M worth of PRTS shares and purchased $131.5K worth of PRTS shares. The insider sentiment on CarPartscom has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.