The CLO of Net Element International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CLO of Net Element International (NETE – Research Report), Steven Wolberg, exercised options to buy 87,000 NETE shares at $6.53 a share, for a total transaction value of $569K.

This recent transaction increases Steven Wolberg’s holding in the company by 283.54% to a total of $1.96 million.

Based on Net Element International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.79 million and quarterly net profit of $304.6K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.72 million and had a GAAP net loss of $324.7K. The company has a one-year high of $19.15 and a one-year low of $5.57. Currently, Net Element International has an average volume of 89.64K.

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology-driven group in mobile payments and other transactional services. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. Net Element was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.