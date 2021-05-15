The CLO of Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) is Selling Shares

On May 14, the CLO of Molina Healthcare (MOH – Research Report), Jeff Barlow, sold shares of MOH for $795.1K.

Following Jeff Barlow’s last MOH Sell transaction on August 28, 2018, the stock climbed by 120.3%. In addition to Jeff Barlow, 2 other MOH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Molina Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.52 billion and quarterly net profit of $228 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.55 billion and had a net profit of $178 million. The company has a one-year high of $273.01 and a one-year low of $151.40. MOH’s market cap is $15.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.70.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $276.25, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Molina Healthcare has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.