The CLO of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) is Selling Shares

On March 12, the CLO of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN – Research Report), Denise Jackson, sold shares of AMN for $153.7K.

Following Denise Jackson’s last AMN Sell transaction on November 30, 2018, the stock climbed by 14.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AMN Healthcare Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $631 million and quarterly net profit of $9.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $587 million and had a net profit of $27.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.22 and a one-year low of $36.65. Currently, AMN Healthcare Services has an average volume of 339.53K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AMN with a $86.00 price target. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.50, reflecting a -14.5% downside.

Denise Jackson’s trades have generated a -20.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions and Other Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment provides hospital and other healthcare facilities with a range of clinical workforce solutions. The Locum Tenens Solutions segment offers managed service programs, vendor management systems solution and traditional temporary staffing. The Other Workforce Solutions other workforce solutions segment consists of the following Company businesses physician permanent placement services, healthcare interim leadership staffing and executive search services, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, education, mid-revenue cycle management, and workforce optimization services. AMN Healthcare Services was founded on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.