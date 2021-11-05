The CLO and Secretary of Forward Air is Exercising Options

On November 4 it was reported that the CLO and Secretary of Forward Air (FWRD – Research Report), Michael Hance, exercised options to sell 3,379 FWRD shares at $43.67 a share, for a total transaction value of $353.7K.

Following Michael Hance’s last FWRD Sell transaction on May 17, 2021, the stock climbed by 9.2%.

Based on Forward Air’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $420 million and quarterly net profit of $23.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $332 million and had a net profit of $16.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $108.64 and a one-year low of $63.93. FWRD’s market cap is $2.86 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 47.90.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.50, reflecting a -7.7% downside.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The Pool Distribution segment provides in handling and distribution of time sensitive product. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.