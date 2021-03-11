The CIO of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is Selling Shares

On March 10, the CIO of Urban Edge Properties (UE – Research Report), Herbert Eilberg, sold shares of UE for $142.8K.

Following Herbert Eilberg’s last UE Sell transaction on September 15, 2015, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $18.18 and a one-year low of $6.98. UE’s market cap is $2.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.30.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.