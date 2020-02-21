The CIO of First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CIO of First Industrial Realty (FR – Research Report), Johannson Yap, sold shares of FR for $730K.

Following Johannson Yap’s last FR Sell transaction on March 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.6%. In addition to Johannson Yap, one other FR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Industrial Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $113 million and quarterly net profit of $96.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a net profit of $50.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.12 and a one-year low of $33.08. Currently, First Industrial Realty has an average volume of 692.07K.

Johannson Yap’s trades have generated a -14.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes warehouse and light industrial properties.