The CIO of Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CIO of Envestnet (ENV – Research Report), Brandon Thomas, sold shares of ENV for $3.33M.

Following Brandon Thomas’ last ENV Sell transaction on July 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 15.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Envestnet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $235 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,924,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224 million and had a net profit of $893K. The company has a one-year high of $92.51 and a one-year low of $45.53. Currently, Envestnet has an average volume of 287.30K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.50, reflecting a -8.8% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee business segments. The Envestnet segment provides wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet/ Yodlee segment offers a data aggregation and data intelligence platform for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.