The CIO of American Express is Exercising Options

On February 9 it was reported that the CIO of American Express (AXP – Research Report), Marc D. Gordon, exercised options to sell 33,445 AXP shares at $85.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.21M.

Following Marc D. Gordon’s last AXP Sell transaction on September 14, 2018, the stock climbed by 22.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $138.04 and a one-year low of $67.00. AXP’s market cap is $103 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.70.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.27, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on American Express has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products, and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services and Corporate & Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate & Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.