The CIO & CAO of Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CIO & CAO of Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE – Research Report), Kimberly Cooper, bought shares of UVE for $1,849.

Following this transaction Kimberly Cooper’s holding in the company was increased by 3.75% to a total of $50.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $30.79 and a one-year low of $14.20. UVE’s market cap is $591 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.00. Currently, Universal Insurance Holdings has an average volume of 217.39K.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.