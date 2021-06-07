The CHRO of Ulta Beauty is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CHRO of Ulta Beauty (ULTA – Research Report), Jeffrey Childs, exercised options to sell 4,863 ULTA shares at $191.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.63M.

Following Jeffrey Childs’ last ULTA Sell transaction on June 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 88.2%. In addition to Jeffrey Childs, one other ULTA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ulta Beauty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion and quarterly net profit of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $78.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $351.72 and a one-year low of $186.01. Currently, Ulta Beauty has an average volume of 636.63K.

Based on 25 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $370.05, reflecting a -11.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ulta Beauty has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.