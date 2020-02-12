The CHRO of Rexnord is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CHRO of Rexnord (RXN – Research Report), George Powers, exercised options to sell 88,344 RXN shares at $26.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.05M.

Following George Powers’ last RXN Sell transaction on May 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.3%. In addition to George Powers, 6 other RXN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Rexnord’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $492 million and quarterly net profit of $48.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $485 million and had a net profit of $45.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.45 and a one-year low of $24.24. Currently, Rexnord has an average volume of 785.60K.

The insider sentiment on Rexnord has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

George Powers' trades have generated a -26.0% average return based on past transactions.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments.