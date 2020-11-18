The CHRO of MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CHRO of MSCI (MSCI – Research Report), Scott Crum, sold shares of MSCI for $395K.

Following Scott Crum’s last MSCI Sell transaction on July 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 29.2%.

Based on MSCI’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $425 million and quarterly net profit of $182 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $394 million and had a net profit of $137 million. The company has a one-year high of $437.35 and a one-year low of $218.65. Currently, MSCI has an average volume of 402.98K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $422.33, reflecting a -4.3% downside.

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers.. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.