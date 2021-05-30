The Chief Technology Officer of Shopify is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Technology Officer of Shopify (SHOP – Research Report), Jean-Michel Lemieux, exercised options to sell 757 SHOP shares for a total transaction value of $932.4K.

Following Jean-Michel Lemieux’s last SHOP Sell transaction on March 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 93.4%. In addition to Jean-Michel Lemieux, 17 other SHOP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $989 million and quarterly net profit of $1.26 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $470 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $1499.75 and a one-year low of $702.02. Currently, Shopify has an average volume of 881.68K.

Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1469.58, reflecting a -15.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Shopify has been negative according to 427 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jean-Michel Lemieux's trades have generated a -97.0% average return based on past transactions.

Founded in 2004, Canada-based Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.