The Chief Technology Officer of Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Technology Officer of Precision Drilling (PDS – Research Report), Shuja Goraya, sold shares of PDS for $33.14K.

Currently, Precision Drilling has an average volume of 493.47K. The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.27.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.95, reflecting a -18.0% downside.

Shuja Goraya's trades have generated a 27.0% average return based on past transactions.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.