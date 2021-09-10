The Chief Technology Officer of Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Technology Officer of Points International (PCOM – Research Report), Donald Alan Dew, sold shares of PCOM for $84.84K.

In addition to Donald Alan Dew, 2 other PCOM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Points International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $103 million and quarterly net profit of $452K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.90 and a one-year low of $9.24. Currently, Points International has an average volume of 10.51K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67, reflecting a -16.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Points International has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a broad range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the broader loyalty industry. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.