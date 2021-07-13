The Chief Technology Officer of Alimentation Couche Tard (Other OTC: ANCUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Technology Officer of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF – Research Report), Lefevre Deborah Hall, bought shares of ANCUF for $450.9K.

Following this transaction Lefevre Deborah Hall’s holding in the company was increased by 776% to a total of $506K. In addition to Lefevre Deborah Hall, 2 other ANCUF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Alimentation Couche Tard’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $564 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.69 billion and had a net profit of $576 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.09 and a one-year low of $28.55. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 28.48K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold ANCUF with a $43.00 price target. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.16, reflecting a -7.0% downside. Six different firms, including Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Alimentation Couche Tard has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.