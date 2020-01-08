The Chief Technical Ops Officer of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Technical Ops Officer of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT – Research Report), Neil Gregory Almstead, sold shares of PTCT for $33.46K.

Following Neil Gregory Almstead’s last PTCT Sell transaction on January 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.4%. In addition to Neil Gregory Almstead, 3 other PTCT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $52.64 and a one-year low of $27.53. Currently, PTC Therapeutics has an average volume of 726.35K.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.