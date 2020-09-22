The Chief Technical Officer of Oxford BioMedica (Other OTC: OXBDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Technical Officer of Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF – Research Report), James Miskin, sold shares of OXBDF for $24.42K.

Following James Miskin’s last OXBDF Sell transaction on July 18, 2017, the stock climbed by 10.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.85 and a one-year low of $4.51.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.17, reflecting a -33.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Oxford BioMedica has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Oxford Biomedica Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of gene and cell therapy. The firm also provides bioprocessing and process development services to third parties. It operates through the Platform and Product segment. The Platform segment consists of the revenue generating bioprocessing and process development activities undertaken for third parties. The Product segment includes clinical and preclinical development of in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapy products which are owned by the group. The company was founded by Alan J. Kingsman and Susan M. Kingsman in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.