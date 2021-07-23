The Chief Technical Officer of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (Other OTC: FLYLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Technical Officer of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLYLF – Research Report), Derek Compton Graham, bought shares of FLYLF for $25K.

This recent transaction increases Derek Compton Graham’s holding in the company by 151% to a total of $40.84K. In addition to Derek Compton Graham, 8 other FLYLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has an average volume of 20.01K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.60. The company has a one-year high of $0.76 and a one-year low of $0.30.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. Its products include flight tracking, flight data recorder streaming, fuel management, health monitoring, and iridium satellite communication. It also offers aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring; and streaming of operational, maintenance, and weather data. The company was founded on September 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.