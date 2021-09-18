The Chief Strategy Officer of Cannabis Growth Opportunity (Other OTC: CWWBF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Strategy Officer of Cannabis Growth Opportunity (CWWBF – Research Report), Sean Kenneth Conacher, bought shares of CWWBF for $3,515.

This recent transaction increases Sean Kenneth Conacher’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $58.66K. Over the last month, Sean Kenneth Conacher has reported another 3 Buy trades on CWWBF for a total of $10.63K.

Based on Cannabis Growth Opportunity’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3 million and quarterly net profit of $2.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-10,592,776 and had a GAAP net loss of $11 million. Currently, Cannabis Growth Opportunity has an average volume of 410. CWWBF’s market cap is $7.7 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.70.

The insider sentiment on Cannabis Growth Opportunity has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corp is an investment company. Its objectives are to provide shareholders long-term total return through capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed portfolio of securities of public and private companies operating in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or earnings from, products or services related to the cannabis industry.