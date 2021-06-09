The Chief Strategic Officer of Global Water Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Strategic Officer of Global Water Resources (GWRS – Research Report), Christopher D Krygier, exercised options to sell 2,228 GWRS shares for a total transaction value of $39.21K.

In addition to Christopher D Krygier, 2 other GWRS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Global Water Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.26 million and GAAP net loss of -$217,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.23 million and had a net profit of $354K. The company has a one-year high of $18.15 and a one-year low of $9.75. GWRS’s market cap is $383 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 875.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $383K worth of GWRS shares and purchased $213.2K worth of GWRS shares. The insider sentiment on Global Water Resources has been positive according to 96 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Global Water Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It offers the total water management integrated approach for water conservation. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.