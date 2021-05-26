The Chief Scientific Officer of Mirati Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Scientific Officer of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX – Research Report), James Christensen, exercised options to sell 435 MRTX shares for a total transaction value of $67.14K.

In addition to James Christensen, one other MRTX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $249.42 and a one-year low of $91.90. Currently, Mirati Therapeutics has an average volume of 315.69K. MRTX’s market cap is $7.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -17.50.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.00, reflecting a -33.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Mirati Therapeutics has been negative according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm engages in developing a pipeline of oncology products to treat genetic, immunological and epigenetic drivers of cancer in subsets of cancer patients. Its clinical pipeline consists of glesatinib, sitravatinib and mocetinostat. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.