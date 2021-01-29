The Chief SC & GBS Officer of General Mills is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief SC & GBS Officer of General Mills (GIS – Research Report), John Church, exercised options to sell 27,000 GIS shares at $37.21 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.63M.

Following John Church’s last GIS Sell transaction on April 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.5%. In addition to John Church, 2 other GIS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on General Mills’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.72 billion and quarterly net profit of $688 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.42 billion and had a net profit of $581 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.14 and a one-year low of $46.59. GIS’s market cap is $36.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $60.50, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on General Mills has been negative according to 103 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

General Mills, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores and Foodservice; Europe and Australia; and Asia and Latin America; and Pet. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, and e-commerce grocery providers. The Convenience Stores and Foodservice segment consists of ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, refrigerated yogurt, frozen meals, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, and baking mixes. The Europe and Australia segment refers to the retail and foodservice businesses in the greater Europe and Australian region, which includes yogurt, meal kits, super-premium ice cream, refrigerated and frozen dough products, shelf stable vegetables, grain snacks, and dessert and baking mixes. The Asia and Latin America segment encompasses the retail and foodservice businesses in the greater Asia and South America regions, which consist of premium ice cream and frozen desserts, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, meal kits, salty and grain snacks, wellness beverages, and refrigerated yogurt. The Pet segment represents the pet food products sold primarily in the United States in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, and farm and feed stores; e-commerce retailers; military outlets; hardware stores; veterinary clinics and hospitals; and grocery and mass merchandisers. The company was founded by Cadwallader C. Washburn in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.