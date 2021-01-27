The Chief Risk Officer of Goldman Sachs Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Risk Officer of Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report), Brian J Lee, exercised options to sell 5,017 GS shares for a total transaction value of $1.45M.

This recent transaction decreases Brian J Lee’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $11.53 million. In addition to Brian J Lee, 11 other GS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.66 billion and quarterly net profit of $4.51 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.14 billion and had a net profit of $1.92 billion. The company has a one-year high of $309.41 and a one-year low of $130.85. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 1014.43.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $334.93, reflecting a -17.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Goldman Sachs Group has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.