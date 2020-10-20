The Chief Risk Officer of Close Brothers Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Risk Officer of Close Brothers Group (CBGPF – Research Report), Robert Sack, exercised options to sell 378 CBGPF shares for a total transaction value of $3,845.

In addition to Robert Sack, 2 other CBGPF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction Robert Sack’s holding in the company was decreased by 1% to a total of $399.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $20.60 and a one-year low of $10.42. Currently, Close Brothers Group has an average volume of .

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $15.85, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Close Brothers Group has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries. The Commercial Finance segment segment lends principally to small and medium-sized enterprises, both through its direct sales force and via brokers. The Property Finance segment specializes in short-term residential development finance, refurbishment, and bridging loans in London, the South East, and selected regional locations. The Securities segment consists of Winterflood, a market-maker for retail stock brokers and institutions. The Asset Management segment provides financial advice and investment management services to private clients. The company was founded by William Brooks Close in 1878 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.