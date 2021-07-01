The Chief Risk Officer of Brewin Dolphin (Other OTC: BDNHF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Risk Officer of Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF – Research Report), Susan Beckett, sold shares of BDNHF for $74.95K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $3.38 and a one-year low of $2.99.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.24, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Brewin Dolphin has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.