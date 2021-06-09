The Chief Risk Officer of Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Risk Officer of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS – Research Report), Daniel Moore, bought shares of BNS for $4,212.

Following Daniel Moore’s last BNS Buy transaction on December 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $68.02 and a one-year low of $39.56. Currently, Bank Of Nova Scotia has an average volume of 575.32K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.84, reflecting a -7.8% downside. Six different firms, including BMO Capital and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Bank Of Nova Scotia has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1832, Canada-based Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management.